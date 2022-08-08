Three Law Firms Secure Leases of over 123,000 Square Feet at The Crescent

The Crescent was intentionally designed to allow customers to travel from building to building while remaining within a unified complex. The connected, contiguous towers provide a distinct flexibility advantage to design lease space that best fits custome

A unique efficiency at The Crescent propels new leases, renewals & expansions totaling over 500,000 square feet since Crescent’s reacquisition of The Crescent.

The Crescent was intentionally designed to allow customers to travel from building to building while remaining within a unified complex - giving us a flexibility advantage to design lease space.” — John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent

DALLAS, TX, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces three leases with law firms for space in The Crescent®. These leases emphasize the unique design of The Crescent which allows Crescent to creatively lease both horizontally and vertically offering flexibility for new and existing customers’ space needs, driving building occupancy to 95.5 percent with these latest moves.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP is leasing 34,911 square feet on the 16th floor of buildings 200 and 300. Vedder Price P.C. is leasing 23,027 square feet, the full fourth floor of building 300. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is expanding its space by 11,557 square feet, bringing their total square footage to 65,921 square feet. Weil will occupy the entire third floor in all three towers of The Crescent.

While other office buildings stack space on separate floors, The Crescent is the only building in Uptown that provides customers the opportunity to grow horizontally and vertically. Weil was able to secure the full third floor in all three towers, buildings 100, 200 and 300. Dorsey & Whitney expanded across the 16th floor in buildings 200 and 300.

“The Crescent was intentionally designed to allow customers to travel from building to building while remaining within a unified complex,” said John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent. “This gives us a distinct flexibility advantage to design lease space that best fits our customers’ needs.”

Since Crescent reacquired The Crescent, the real estate operating company and investment advisor has been creative and flexible in signing new leases, using horizontal options and “spec suite” offerings to accommodate the needs of law firms, financial and wealth organizations and others who desire to locate at The Crescent, which is renowned for occupying professional services firms.

Dorsey & Whitney has offices across the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The law firm serves nearly all industries with a focus on six industries: banking; development and infrastructure; energy and natural resources; food, beverage and agribusiness; healthcare; and technology industries.

“As a firm that continues to grow in Dallas, The Crescent has offered us flexibility in ramping up. Our clients are happy with our location and our space, and that makes me happy,” said

Larry Makel, Senior Partner in the Dallas office of Dorsey & Whitney LLP.

Vedder Price’s 300 lawyers provide uncompromising dedication and personal attention to sophisticated clients of all sizes in virtually all industries from offices in Dallas, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, London and Singapore.

Founded in 1931, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has been a preeminent provider of legal services for more than 90 years. Weil's Dallas office, founded over three decades ago, brings the best of Wall Street-quality legal services to Dallas and the Southwest. The Firm’s four departments, Corporate, Litigation, Restructuring, and Tax, Executive Compensation & Benefits, and more than two dozen practice groups are consistently recognized as leaders in their respective fields.

In addition to Zogg, Tony Click, Crescent Vice President, Leasing, and Jordyn Allen, Crescent Senior Leasing Associate, worked on the Weil, Dorsey & Whitney and Vedder Price leases. Customer brokers included Josh White of CBRE for Weil, Kelley Kackley and Bret Hefton of JLL for Dorsey & Whitney, and Joe Learner of Savills for Vedder Price.

“The Crescent is a highly desired, superior location with an abundance of amenities and a long list of prominent customers who office here,” said Zogg. “We will continue enhancing and improving the amenity offerings so that The Crescent maintains its reputation as an exceptional place to work, stay and play.”

These new leases follow an extensive renovation of the iconic office towers, retail and mix-use development. After reacquiring The Crescent for a third time in March 2021 through its GP Invitation Fund II, Crescent invested $12 million to create a contemporary and inviting experience on the first floor, rejuvenating lobbies and common areas and adding a new high-end 12,000-square-foot fitness center. The renovation features timeless, sleek designs and original artwork created by nationally renowned artists, as well as stylish touches with fashionable furnishings, modern lighting and open spaces.

“As we renew and expand leases and customers continue to return to the workplace, they will be reminded of the elevated Crescent experience and greeted by new amenities to reflect the desires of people who work and visit The Crescent,” said Zogg.

Crescent has delivered a flurry of new leases, renewals and expansions adding over 500,000 square feet of new, expanded, and renewed leases since the reacquisition in March 2021. In late June, Crescent announced a 15-year, 55,345 square-foot lease renewal with Stanley Korshak, which has anchored The Crescent’s prestigious retail atrium space since the mixed-use development opened in 1986. The lease renewal includes updates to Stanley Korshak, located on the first and second floors of The Crescent Atrium.

ABOUT THE CRESCENT

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers and creative office space in the atrium building, all surrounded by outdoor gathering spaces, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and unparalleled onsite amenities. The Crescent’s 12 fine dining and casual restaurants include The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxies, Nobu, The Crescent Club, Beau Nash, The Conservatory, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, Starbucks, and Everbowl. Exclusive retail options include Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, Elite Body Sculpture specializing in body sculpting and Loro Lino, which crafts luxurious linens.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. Visit www.crescent.com