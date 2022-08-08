Hearing Aid Market Share by Manufacturer, Size, Price Trends, Growth Rate and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hearing Aid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Hearing Aid Market Share by Manufacturer.

The global hearing aid market reached a value of US$ 6.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.47% during 2022-2027. A hearing aid is a small, electronic device that helps amplify the sound to improve hearing. It is largely used by individuals suffering from hearing impairment or auditory nerve damage to communicate and participate in daily activities. Generally worn behind the ear, the hearing aid consists of a microphone, amplifier, and a speaker that magnifies sound vibrations into neural signals, which are then passed to the brain. Currently, hearing aids are available in a wide variety of designs and can be customized as per the requirements of the user.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Hearing Aid Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the hearing aid market growth is the rising instances of hearing loss due to the growing geriatric population. This is further supported by the increasing occurance of noise-induced hearing disorders, especially in infants, which, in turn, have facilitated the demand for hearing aids. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), tinnitus masking, and rechargeable battery solutions with hearing aids, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, key market players are introducing aesthetically appealing designs with customization options to expand their product portfolio and increase their consumer base, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Product Type, Hearing Loss, Patient Type, Technology Type, End-User, Region

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hearing aid market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, hearing loss, patient type, technology type and end-user.

Competitive Landscape:

Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., MED-EL GmbH, Demant A/S, WS Audiology A/S, Widex A/S, Sivantos Group, GN Store Nord A/S, Cochlear Limited, SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, ReSound Group (GN Hearing A/S), AGX Hearing (Audigy Group), Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Lisound Hearing Aid (Fuzhou) Co., Ltd., Banglijian, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Benson Hearing, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hearing Devices

Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

Receiver-in-the Ear (RITE)

In-the-Ear (ITE)

Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

Others

Hearing Implants

Cochlear Implants

BAHA Implants

Breakup by Hearing Loss:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Breakup by Patient Type:

Adults

Pediatrics

Breakup by Technology Type:

Analog

Digital

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

ENT Clinics and Audiology Centres

Individual

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

