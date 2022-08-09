PALISADES THERAPEUTICS PIONEERS NEW THERAPEUTIC FOR RARE DISEASE PARECHOVIRUS
Working in collaboration with CDC, NIH and FDA, Palisades makes its clinical stage therapeutics available to save children’s lives
Our team is set up to rapidly test our antiviral compounds against novel pathogens. If results are positive, PT is ready to go with clinical testing to mobilize an effective therapy to market.”CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert July 12, 2022, warning parents and pediatricians of the potentially dangerous, highly transmissible, respiratory pathogen, a new strain of parechovirus that is now circulating in the country. Parechovirus morbidity can range from asymptomatic to severe illness. It is currently a rare disease, but has potential to explode into a global pandemic like COVID-19 and Monkeypox.
The CDC said symptoms most commonly seen in children from birth to 5 years old include respiratory tract infection, fever and a rash. In infants younger than 3 months, symptoms may include meningitis with fever, sepsis-like syndrome, or neurologic illness including potentially fatal seizures.
Palisades Therapeutics’ (PT) in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has determined the in-vitro activity of the PT antiviral therapeutic drug platform as part of PT’s infectious disease drug discovery program.
Palisades Therapeutics stepped up immediately, alerting the CDC, NIH and the FDA of the availability of their clinical stage therapeutic for emergency use assessment and willingness to make PT’s lead drug candidate in this therapeutic area available for further research and testing and possible later emergency use authorization by physicians following trials under PT’s IND for this indication (if granted by FDA).
Planning for Palisades’ viral platform is directed by PT's Chief Operating Officer, John Gregg, formerly a part of the team that led development of Pfizer’s antiviral program for picornaviruses and coronaviruses, and PT's Lead Scientist Dr. Neil Theise, Physician/Pathologist (NYU).
Dr. Theise says, “Our team is set up to rapidly test our antiviral compounds against novel pathogens. If results are positive, Palisades Therapeutics is ready to go with clinical testing to mobilize an effective therapy to market.”
Palisades invites leading companies such as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Gilead (NasdaqGS: GILD), and Regeneron (NasdaqGS: REGN) to review our data.
