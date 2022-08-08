Asia-Pacific Automotive Hypervisor Market Reach 35.7% of CAGR During 2021–2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Hypervisor Market by Vehicle Type, Type, Level of Automation and Vehicle Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive hypervisor market was valued at $131.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,037.60 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Players

BlackBerry

Green Hills

IBM

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Sasken

Siemens AG

Visteon

Wind River

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global automotive hypervisor market share in 2020. Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for vehicles equipped with advanced features across the region.

Factors such as growth of connected infrastructure, adoption of ADAS features in vehicles and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) supplements the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. Moreover, the factors such as high manufacturing cost and troubleshooting & maintenance of automotive software hampers the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on level of automation, the fully-autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on vehicle class, the luxury segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

