E-Commerce Platform become first blockchain hardware to be approved for tier 4 at BitPay.

123Miners improves its payment service to its customers.

Bitpay is the market leader in blockchain payment technology. They provide its merchants and their end-user with secure, user-friendly, AML and KYC compliant payment solutions.

"We are proud to accomplish tier 4 in our partnership with BitPay. Currently we are the only blockchain hardware company with this status. Both from a compliance and user friendly perspective we are very thankful for Bitpay tier 4 acceptance as well as their merchant collaboration” said the Founder of 123Miners, Harvey Blom

Our aim is to continue to serve the industry the best way possible with a strong focus on value creation and waste reduction. And we will be launching new insurance and finance solutions.

About BitPay

BitPay was founded in 2011, while Bitcoin was still in its infancy. We saw the potential for bitcoin to revolutionize the financial industry, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale.

BitPay is a pioneer building blockchain payment technology to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money around the world.

About 123Miners

123Miners is the first E-commerce company that focuses on refurbishing Bitcoin and other crypto miners, combating E-waste and unutilised digital capital. Due to the crypto mining ban currently being enforced in China, Kazakhstan and now Russia, many “old” crypto miners are not being utilized. In addition to E-waste, miners shutting down production have halted the creation of new digital capital.

Refurbished Bitcoin miners can be obtained at a lower cost. Bitcoin mining is now incredibly competitive, no longer being mined on single laptops. It would be extremely hard to earn Bitcoin by solo mining with just one miner. That is why people commonly join cloud mining pools, sharing multiple machines, to turn Bitcoin mining into a collective process.

Learn more about 123Miners at https://123miners.com.