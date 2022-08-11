Ronn Torossian on Virtual Events as PR for Authors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to author and entrepreneur Ronn Torossian, with the help of virtual events authors can connect with an audience that they might never meet in person. Virtual events are effective in drawing large audiences that are far greater than what a bookstore’s physical location can draw. Online PR helps to create high-impact ways to reach more people.

A powerful way to connect

Authors have books to sell, and online PR can be a powerful way to connect with far more potential customers that can be reached by book-signings and speaking engagements. A simple way to start is to add virtual tours to the website of authors. If a schedule is made accessible online, it not only helps an author to keep their tours organized, but it also helps readers to find out which tours are best suitable for them in terms of timing and topic of interest. Given below are tips to elevate virtual events for authors.

Set up an online tour

Torossian says an online tour is when an author sets up guest exposure on multiple platforms like blogs, social media sites, radio shows among others, to talk about their book and its benefits. To set up an online tour for an author, it is important to find blogs, podcasts, radio shows, and other platforms that are dedicated to the type of book that the author has written. It is important to understand the content that these platforms provide and the audience they cater to. The online tour should be publicized on the author’s website and their social media accounts. Partnering with owners of blogs and podcast sites can also be helpful.

Include unique activities

A virtual event is an opportunity to do things that cannot be done in an in-person event. An author or their PR team can get creative and add things such as a trivia quiz or a game. A giveaway can also be hosted. Fun photos and quirky anecdotes from past experiences can also be shared. For instance, Kate Mildenhall posted a photo of herself holding a customized drink which resembled her book cover. Some authors let their audience know where they can buy personalized copies of their books.

Partner with other authors

When setting up a virtual event for an author, they can bring in other authors whose audience overlap with theirs. A conversation with an author who writes the same genre will be interesting content that readers will be keen to watch.

Get creative

To build awareness for a book, readers can also be asked to participate in the virtual events. They can answer a live poll or post a quirky Zoom background. If the target audience comprises children, authors can send downloadable coloring pages to them which they can color during a storytelling session. The readers can also be given a glimpse of where the writing takes place, the office of the writer or their workspace. Individual chat room reservations can also be made for book signings.