Singapore National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Singapore on the occasion of your National Day on August 9.

The United States and Singapore enjoy a long friendship, built on a vision for a more secure, prosperous, and resilient future. Our partnership is underpinned by our excellent defense and security ties, deep trade and investment relationship, and robust links between our people. We look forward to continuing to partner and collaborate in upholding a rules-based international order and ensuring an open, free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

On your National Day, I wish the people of Singapore a joyous, peaceful, and prosperous year.