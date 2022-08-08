Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 5.4% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
As per CMI, the molded pulp market size was estimated at around US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 5.3 billion by 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our recently published report, “Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market”, offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.
Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Overview
Molded Pulp Packaging products are manufactured from biodegradable materials and are capable of absorbing wing to cushion shock properties. This ensures the protection of the product, which includes handling, transportation, as well as storage. These packaging products have aeration properties they have a microporous structure that helps in absorbing moisture attributed to their chemical structure.
Segmental Overview
The market for molded pulp packaging is segmented into product type, molded pulp type, and end-use. Based on product type, the market for trays is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, based on molded pulp type, the rotary molded pulp type is anticipated to show noticeable growth owing to its cost-effectiveness. By end use, the eggs segment is expected to dominate attributed to the rising egg consumption globally. For instance, as per the US Department of Agriculture, egg consumption in the country is growing every year, which is expected to create a high demand for molded pulp trays. Based on end-use, the food and food service segment appeared as one of the leading segments in 2021.
Molded pulp packaging solutions are used for the packaging of vegetables and fruits to help regulate fruit respiration along with maintaining ethylene density. However, the electronics application segment is projected to notice a high CAGR during 2022-2030. The growth is due to high product demand for electronic device packagings, such as computers, printers, cellphones, modems, hard drives, and others.
Key Players Insights
The players operating in the Molded Pulp Packaging market are focused on forming strategic partnerships as well as developing of manufacturing capabilities through the introduction of advanced technologies. The market is highly fragmented in nature, thus including high competition. Due to the highly fragmented nature of the market, the bargaining of buyers is high. Entry barriers are moderate to low.
Some recent developments in the market:
April 2022: Sabert Corporation, an innovative food packaging solution provider, launched the Kraft Collection, the company’s new product line. This Collection includes wide-ranging corrugated and paperboard food packaging solutions developed from compostable, recyclable materials, as well as comprise post-consumer fiber content, underlining the company’s long-lasting commitment to sustainability.
Some of the prominent players
Maspack Ltd
UFP Technologies Inc.
EnviroPAK Corporation
Huhtamaki, Ltd.
Best Plus Pulp Co.
The global molded pulp packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Trays
Cups
Clamshells
Plates
Splitters
Others
By Molded Pulp Type
Rotary Molding
Fiber Thermoforming/Wet Press
Industrial Molding Pulp/Dry Press
By End Use
Eggs
Agriculture
Food & Food Services
Electronics
Appliances
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
