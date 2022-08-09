Ronn Torossian Announces Important Email Marketing Metrics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, email marketing efforts are quite important for companies that are looking to reach new potential consumers, develop better relationships with the current consumers, and keep everyone updated on the latest solutions. However, email marketing is anything but simple, and with the changes in consumer behavior and evolution in technology, it's not always easy for companies to stay on top of the latest developments. Nevertheless, nearly half of all companies that have invested in email marketing have reported that they've successfully reached their overall business goals, which means email marketing is incredibly beneficial in helping companies achieve success.

Open Rates

One of the biggest challenges that most companies face in their email marketing efforts and one of the most important metrics that they have to improve are the email open rates. According to research, over 30% of companies have reported that some of their best-performing emails with a high open rate have been any promotional emails that provide the newsletter subscribers with special offers or discounts, as well as emails that announce new features or product launches. When a company sends out its email newsletters as part of its email marketing efforts, it needs to make sure that the subject line of every email is going to be generating the right results that contribute toward a higher open rate, because that's the first thing that a subscriber sees when they receive an email from the business inside their inbox folder.

Click Through Rates

Torossian says There are a few key metrics that every company needs to keep track of to figure out the performance of its email marketing metrics, with one of the most important metrics being the click-through rate. This is simply the number of people that have subscribed to the company's email newsletter that has actually opened at least one link inside an email from that company. According to research, over 30% of companies tend to invest a lot in improving this metric, and that it's one of the most difficult things for a company to achieve.

Conversions

The last of the important metrics when it comes to email marketing efforts that companies have to keep track of to understand the performance of their campaigns is the conversion rates. The conversion rate tends to be directly impacted by both the open rate and the click-through rate because if both of those metrics are performing well, it means that the people that are opening the emails from the business and clicking on at least one of the links in them are expressing an interest in the business and its solutions and are a lot more likely to convert.