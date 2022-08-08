Sisley-Paris’s Plant Based Skin Care Collection Launches New Enzyme Mask

Krista Mularadelis, Photo courtesy of Donald Fitzgibbon Sisley Paris Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, Photo courtesy of Donald Fitzgibbon Krista Mularadelis, Photo courtesy of Donald Fitzgibbon

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French Skin Care Collection, Sisley-Paris, is gearing up to launch their newest product, an Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, to their renowned plant-based skin care line on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Sisley’s New-generation Soft Peel Exfoliating Enzyme Mask prepares the skin, and in just one minute, reveals uniformity and radiance of all skin types, including sensitive skin. Krista Mularadelis, Sisley-Paris's Long Island, New York Regional Business Manager, will host the product’s launch event on August 11th, 2022 from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Bloomingdales in Huntington, New York. The event includes a meet and greet, light refreshments and a demonstration of the one minute “miracle product.”



Over the years, Sisley’s research has developed a unique approach to every product. The brand built its success on its laboratory’s ability to innovate, adapt to technological advances, and closely collaborate with scientific research and university teams to develop effective skincare products backed by experts and dermatologists.



Sisley’s Exfoliant Enzyme Mask helps remove dead cells and leaves skin softer, more radiant and more receptive to subsequent skincare. The face masks of the plant-based skin care’s collection are formulated to meet the particular needs of various skin types: providing nutrients and hydration for dry skin, a radiant booster for dull skin, a rejuvenator for ageing skin, and a purifying balancer for combination to oily skin.



About Sisley’s Exfoliating Enzyme Mask:

Sisley reveals that their exfoliating enzyme mask, a transforming powder-in-cream mixture, has the ability to change the quality of the skin from two complementary actions, the first of which is to exfoliate and prepare the skin with Papain, a 100% natural-origin enzyme derived from papaya. This gentle exfoliation ideally prepares the skin for its subsequent skin care ritual leaving skin feeling smooth, soft and silky. The second action is to reveal radiance through a combination of key ingredients which cleanse and purify the skin while promoting complexion evenness and luminosity. The end result is skin which is more even, radiant, and glowing.



About Sisley-Paris Plant-Based Skincare:

Sisley-Paris, a French family-owned company founded in 1976, is a renowned expert in Phyto-cosmetology. Sisley uses the highest quality botanical ingredients along with expert dosages to achieve the best results for innovative formulas. Sisley- Paris is a lifestyle brand that not only offers skin care, but also makeup, fragrance and hair care.



For more information, please email: mayakrista@aol.com



Instagram: krista_sisley_bloomies_hunt_ny

www.sisley-paris.com/en-US/