Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Forecast Report on Application, Function, Up-to-date Trends & Key insights-2027

Technological advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, significant prevalence of Parkinson's disease, dystonia and epilepsy

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Trends– Rising prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), potential investment opportunities and favorable reimbursement scenario

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. In general, geriatric population suffers from unconscious movements of the body leading to Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dystonia. In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐃𝐁𝐒) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐲, 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡.

High prevalence of such diseases among elderly coupled with rising geriatric population are fuelling up the demand for the deep brain stimulation systems worldwide. In addition, increasing incidences associated with depression, essential tremor and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) are further multiplying the demand of deep brain stimulation systems in the industry.

Minimally invasive surgical techniques play a substantial role in treating neurological symptoms like tremors, movement control and rigidity among other symptoms leading to Parkinson’s disease and dystonia. The systems directed in deep brain stimulation safeguards minimal damage to the surrounding brain tissues.

The report also studies the key companies of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Abbott received expanded indication from the U.S FDA, in January 2020, for directional deep brain stimulation system to treat Parkinson’s disease. With this approval the associated product will treat effectively not just Parkinson’s disease but also essential tremor

The report further divides the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐃𝐁𝐒) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

The study segments the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

