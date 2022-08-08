Agriculture Drones Market Top Countries Data, Future Development Status, Analysis by Growth Share and Forecasts to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rapid demand for food due to the growing population and technological advancement is driving the market.

Agriculture Drones Market Size – USD 873.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. These drones are used to perform surveys on farms, and it is used to collect information, store for future purposes, and to combine and to use it for analysis. These drones are also applicable in maintaining the precision of the level of pesticides and insecticides used on the crops. They are also used to monitor the irrigation system and labor performance.

Crop production, crop monitoring, and agricultural operations can all be improved with the use of an agricultural drone. Additionally, drones are employed in precision agriculture for a number of functions, such as planting, pesticide treatment, and soil and crop field analysis. Farmers may see their farms and fields more clearly by using a range of imaging technologies, such as multispectral, hyperspectral, and thermal imaging. The study and subsequent application of agricultural drone data may increase crop yields and farm productivity. Agricultural engineers, agronomists, and farmers can use drones to help streamline their operations and gain useful insights into their crops using powerful data analytics. Drones are also being used in agriculture more and more as a part of an efficient approach to sustainable agricultural management.

Competitive Landscape:

Numerous businesses, especially agriculture, have been adversely affected by COVID-19. As a result, the demand for agricultural tools and equipment has drastically decreased in recent years. The pandemic has affected farmers' morale all around the world. A persistent decline in the price of food crops has reduced farmers' hopes for using agricultural drones. Currently, every industry, including agriculture, has an ever-increasing need for automation and digitization. However, the drone industry is poised to take off now that economies have stabilised after the pandemic's slump.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In June 2020, the Indian Agricultural Department announced its plan for the deployment of drones in the areas of Rajasthan, India, as well as in the areas of the monsoon period for the anti-locust operations. The locust attack leads to massive crop destruction.

The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019. On June 5, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its latest hybrid drone, which uses a combination of depth cameras, thermal cameras, and sonar to detect any hazards.

The smart greenhouse segment uses agricultural drones for safe inspection of structural components. Farmers use live video feed so that they can safely inspect the structural systems from the ground.

The navigation system is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 35.1% as drones are equipped with advance GPS, high-imaging camera, and an autopilot system also offers ample aerial shots.

The Agriculture Drones Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Key players in the market include Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.

The Global Agriculture Drones Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of component, integrant, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others

Global Agriculture Drones Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Agriculture Drones Market growth rate be?

What are the primary factors propelling the Global Agriculture Drones Market ?

Who are the market’s leading manufacturers?

What are the market’s opportunities, threats, and market structure?

Who are the Agriculture Drones Market distributors, traders, and dealers?

