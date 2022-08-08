In-Dash Navigation System Market (2022-2027): Top Companies Overview, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “In-Dash Navigation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global in-dash navigation system market reached a value of US$ 13.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 26.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

An in-dash navigation system refers to the GPS navigation unit that replaces the factory head unit in a car. It generally includes combined head units, such as satellite radio, amplitude modulation, frequency modulation, compact disk players, digital video disc player inputs, hands-free cellphones, etc. The in-dash navigation system is fully embedded into the steering wheel controls of a vehicle and is usually connected to the cloud that provides online and offline location search services to improve the driving experience. It also offers weather forecasts and real-time traffic status. Consequently, in-dash navigation systems find numerous applications in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, etc.

Global In-Dash Navigation System Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of onboard global positioning system (GPS) devices that aid in providing the shortest route to the driver for reaching the intended destination and reducing the fuel consumption of vehicles is primarily stimulating the in-dash navigation system market. Additionally, the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies to minimize carbon emissions from automobiles is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising integration of in-dash navigation systems in car models as a standard feature is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are introducing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and lane departure warning systems (LDWS) to provide better services, which is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating sales of passenger vehicles, owing to the expanding automotive industry, are projected to catalyze the in-dash navigation system market in the coming years.

Global In-Dash Navigation System Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alpine Electronics Inc. (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Clarion (Faurecia), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries Incorporated (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Luxoft Holding Inc. (DXC Technology Company), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and TomTom Internationa.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, technology, screen size, vehicle type and sales channel.

Breakup by Component:

• Display Unit

• Control Module

• Antenna Module

• Wiring Harness

Breakup by Technology:

• 2D Maps

• 3D Maps

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Less Than 6 Inches

• 6 Inches to 11 Inches

• Greater Than 11 Inches

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

