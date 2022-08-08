Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook And Forecast | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher, bioMérieux SA

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising usage of POC diagnostic tests are key factors driving market revenue growth

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – USD 19.86 Billion in 2021, Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends – Changing technological landscape in diagnostics is driving demand for molecular diagnostics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 16.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of cases related to infectious disease such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, and hepatitis and growing technological advancements of the molecular diagnostics. Increasing Investments in the research and development by the government and various organizations for the technological advancement of the diagnostics is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Unfavorable reimbursement conditions, however, are anticipated to partially impede market revenue growth over the course of the projection year. Health services and funding dynamics have changed as a result of regulations like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and other nations are also having financial issues. The reimbursement policies for certain in vitro diagnostic procedures, including molecular diagnostic tests, have recently changed under Medicare in the United States. Since some molecular pathology tests do not use their own Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes, it is charged using unlisted codes. Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) decide on a payment amount for their respective local counties in such cases.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/113

The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted healthcare industry procedures. The global market for molecular diagnostics is expected to expand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on healthcare systems around the world and boosted the demand for the creation of diagnostic tools and diagnostic service facilities. The need for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests to detect COVID-19 increased as the number of COVID-19 patients increased. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an antigen test in 2020, making it the first entirely at-home, over-the-counter diagnostic test for COVID-19.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers to produce technologically advanced molecular diagnostics.

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the Molecular Diagnostics Market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the five top players of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

How will the Molecular Diagnostics Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Molecular Diagnostics Market throughout the forecast period?

Segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Reagents

Instruments

Others

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other technologies

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Testing

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Central Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2027, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2027. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ Request Sample Copy

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 :

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Molecular Diagnostics Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/113

Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:

high speed camera market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-speed-camera-market

depression treatment market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

insulation materials market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insulation-materials-market

microgrid market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.