Aviation Cyber Security Market Trends 2022: Global Size, Growth, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aviation Cyber Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aviation cyber security market reached a value of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.27% during 2022-2027.

Aviation cyber security represents a combination of specialized technologies and strategies employed by the aerospace industry to ensure optimal safety and security of air transport and other resilient operations in different departments. It relies on interconnected systems for data loss prevention, security, and vulnerability management and provides threat intelligence to mitigate fraudulent activities. Along with this, aviation cyber security responds instantly to incidents, prevents the misuse of essential information, and monitors vulnerabilities that require stringent supervision. Consequently, aviation cyber security is deployed in cloud-based and on-premises platforms for airline, airport, and air cargo management.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of various fraudulent activities and cyberattacks, such as unauthorized access, data breaching, and system hacking, has facilitated the widespread adoption of aviation cyber security across the aviation industry. Moreover, the extensive product usage to identify and manage vulnerabilities in cabin crew devices, communication systems, E-enabled ground and onboard systems, and electronic flight bags is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating need for integrated security and real-time data evaluation solutions to interpret confidential information and operate ground and air operations effectively has supplemented product demand. Besides this, rapid upgrades in airport management solutions, the large-scale integration of information technology (IT), and the implementation of regulatory frameworks by governments to ensure cyber security are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aviation cyber security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airbus SE

• BAE Systems Plc

• Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• SITA N.V.

• Thales Group

• Unisys Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aviation cyber security market on the basis of solution type, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Solution Type:

• Threat Intelligence and Response

• Identity and Access Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Security and Vulnerability Management

• Managed Security

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

• Airline Management

• Air Cargo Management

• Airport Management

• Air Traffic Control Management

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

