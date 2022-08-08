Emapta makes hybrid work in celebrating 12th anniversary
Offshore staffing company Emapta celebrated its 12th anniversary with virtual and on-site events, showing how to engage employees in the new normal of work.
We want this anniversary to celebrate our people who have dedicated their lives and careers to helping Emapta carve out an important position in the global marketplace.”MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mix of virtual and on-site events throughout July marked the 12th anniversary of the offshore staffing company Emapta, showing one of the many ways businesses can engage employees in the new normal of work.
The month-long event, called “The Untold Tales of the Humans of Emapta,” puts a spotlight on the heroes behind Emapta’s 12 years of success – its people, over 5,900 employees striving hard and doing their best every single day.
“We want this anniversary to celebrate our people who have dedicated their lives and careers to helping Emapta carve out an important position in the global marketplace. We want to share our success and make them feel how much we value them,” said CEO Tim Vorbach.
The anniversary celebrations started on Emapta’s birthday, July 8, kicking off the month-long affair with a “Traveling Campsite,” where the organizers of the event personally brought tents, treats, and stories to several Emapta offices, including the sites in Baguio, Pampanga, Ortigas, and Makati.
The “Traveling campsite,” which ran for weeks, allowed employees who are working at the office to take a much-needed break from work, know each other better, share casual conversations, and even win prizes from games.
Simultaneously, Emapta launched a series of virtual games called “12 Days of Fun,” where employees from offices in the Philippines and Sri Lanka got to compete online for cash prizes. A contest was also launched where employees showcased their amazing hidden talents.
The real highlight of the month-long event was the “Humans of Emapta” series, where employees shared personal stories of inspiration, second chances, dreams, and triumph à la “Humans of New York.”
To cap the month-long event, Emapta mounted a recognition dinner on July 29, Friday. More than 500 of Emapta's top performing employees packed the Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City to full capacity, while thousands more watched from their homes through a Facebook live broadcast.
The recognition dinner was the first big event of Emapta for its employees in nearly two years. It was a night of music, recognition, games, and raffle prizes for both physical and virtual attendees. An emotional speech from Service Delivery Director Nina Avecilla capped the event.
“What is your Emapta story? Maybe it’s a story of hope, of courage, of love, of passion, of second chances, a story of grief and getting over — whatever your story is, it’s our story,” said Nina, who also shared her story of strength in front of a teary-eyed audience.
Emapta started with just one small office in 2009 before expanding to a network of 15 offices across the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Colombia. It recently opened its doors to Colombia to offer nearshore services to the US market and will soon open another in Macedonia for the European and East Asian markets.
Emapta has always fostered a great company culture for its people, resulting in an attrition rate of 5.4%, way below the outsourcing industry average of 50%. The hybrid anniversary celebration is just a testament that the new normal of working is indeed possible.
