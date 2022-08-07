Carper Statement on Senate Passage of Inflation Reduction Act

DELAWARE, August 7 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the below statement following the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022:

“Passing the Inflation Reduction Act represents a monumental step forward for our nation and our planet. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have helped craft and pass this landmark legislation to improve the lives of the American people and lead us to a brighter future.

“Amid unrelenting heatwaves, floods, droughts, and other extreme weather, the Inflation Reduction Act represents the most significant climate legislation in history to pass the Senate. This legislation will unleash the potential of the American clean energy industry, drive down greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy costs for families, and create millions of good-paying jobs across our country.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, I am especially proud of the groundbreaking climate and equity investments we make in this bill. That includes my program to reduce excess emissions from methane—a greenhouse gas that’s over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere—along with a first-ever block grant to help lift up communities that struggle with legacy pollution.

“Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act includes a proposal that I helped craft to rebuild the IRS so that the agency once again provides everyday Americans with better taxpayer services while also ensuring that the wealthiest Americans and highly profitable corporations pay their fair share.

“I’m also glad that we include provisions that I helped author to lower the cost of prescription drugs, as well as measures to keep health insurance affordable, for families up and down the First State and across the nation. If enacted, the Inflation Reduction Act will save Delaware families an average of $1,000 annually on health insurance purchased through Affordable Care Act marketplaces—that’s savings going directly back into Delawareans’ pockets. It will also cap at $2,000 per year the cost that our seniors enrolled in the Medicare Part D drug program pay for prescription drugs.

“This historic legislation, which is fully paid for and does not increase taxes on those making less than $400,000 annually, will make a lasting difference in the lives of millions—proof that we can do good and do well at the same time. I hope to see our colleagues in the House of Representatives quickly pass this legislation so that President Biden can sign it into law—the best is yet to come.”

###