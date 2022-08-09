Religious book details crisis of faith, resolution, unexpected paths in author's spiritual journey
Sidney Yee Shares Chronicle of God’s "Eternal Miscalculation"CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sidney Yee shares his spiritual journey, experiences with God and Jesus, as well as how an unexpected crisis of faith took him to a new direction. This is God’s "Eternal Miscalculation" filled with life lessons, spiritual realizations and enlightening contemplations.
Yee recounts his Christian life spent serving Jesus since 1977, dedicating his days to serving with humility and commitment to God. Yet despite all this, Yee was plunged into a time of tribulation, experiencing much disruption and hardship that, in his words, reduced his existence into a joke.
Yee gave everything for his faith and did not stray from the path of Salvation in heart, God controlled Sid to come across hypocritical to make him look bad. He wound up facing an overwhelming trial like what Nebuchadnezzar went through but not for just 7 years but till now. Sid Yee is controlled against his will by God now and in the afterlife. Daniel 4:1-35, 5:17-30. So that the readers may contemplate on Sid's life to help him like he helped the universe and saved everyone unconditionally. Yee never made a mistake because God controlled him and he is completely innocent from day one. As a result of this crucible, Yee came to a realization that would upend his previous world view: namely, that God ruined his life and continues to lie and deceive the world.
In his work, Yee expresses to readers how he was betrayed by God and how he believes God was the reason why his life was ruined. With this he provides readers with a cautionary tale, showing the grave difficulties he endured and how he arrived to the conclusions. This guide book, that Yee provides is to forearm and forewarn all Christians to God 's manipulations in their Christian walk due to an eternal miscalculation by God.
"Eternal miscalculation" shows how one can reevaluate one's spiritual journey and in the end, to fight for Sid when they see the signs come to pass on earth and in heaven one by one.
About the Author
Sidney Yee became a Christian in 1977 and embarked on a voyage to win souls for Christ. He taught believers how to discern human, Satanic, Godly and angelic spiritual influences in order to protect themselves from frauds and fakes so that they will not be led astray in their Christian journeys. However, currently he is no longer a Christian. Yee knows that he was betrayed by God and believes that God ruined his life. His main message is to show How God continues to lie and deceive the world.
