Creabl technology disrupts Product Hunt as a new behavior recording tool, tailored to enhance any digital product.
Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design & product development company releases a new product. Creabl technology disrupts Product Hunt as a new behavior recording tool, tailored to enhance any digital product.
— Dima Venglinski, Founder & CEO at Creabl
Creabl is an optimization tool that explores onsite customer behavior and improves user experience as all-in-one analytics and conversion optimization software. It uses behavioral tracking to determine where users scroll and touch website pages, helping analyze sales funnels and showing where users commit target actions or leave the website.
“As some of you may be experienced, building an online business isn't that easy as they say in inspirational podcasts. You have to understand your users, interact with them, help them, analyze them, etc. In order to do that, you need to install and actively use a lot of support products - product analytics, chat, help center, video recording, triggered email campaigns, lead magnets, etc. So we thought, what if we can build a software that contains all the necessary features in one place, costs threefold less, be much more easy-going and easy-implementing.” – says Dima Venglinski, Founder & CEO at Creabl
Among the key features of the platform, there are behavior recording tools with reach analytics, session recording, as well as funnel building options. The user will also be able to track clicks using heatmaps, apply cohorts to divide users into groups, build funnels based on the data retrieved on the fly & check product engagement through retention reports, etc.
The heat map tool is a unique feature that creates a map to visually depict what website visitors are interacting with on it and in which pattern. It allows tracking where they click, navigate, scroll, and spend time reading. With this invaluable context, it becomes easier to design a website according to the needs of users.
“The work is still in progress. At the moment, we have such features as Session recording, Cohorts, User info, Funnels, Custom events and attributes, Retention reports, and Heatmaps. We're going to launch a Help Center feature in several weeks, and then Chat + Outbound features in Q1 2023.” – adds the CEO
Already recognized and trusted by a range of leading companies all over the world, Creabl technology is designed for unlimited team members and unlimited use sessions with unlimited value. Today, it additionally gives access to deeper web analytics and robust knowledge about the website parts that attract visitors the most to refine essential UX design elements, create effective sales funnels, improve customer journeys, and achieve better business results.
Previously, Fireart Studio has successfully published its technological cases on a range of technology platforms. They also remain a reliable and much sought-after partner for both company giants like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, or Swisscom and the most promising startups and business newborns.
About Fireart:
The award-winning studio Fireart remains the leading UX/UI design studio with a proven reputation in Poland and overseas. With over 80 skilled IT professionals on board and years of business expertise, the team successfully showcases its top software design products & services. Dealing with complex or non-standard design & development solutions for more than a decade, they may best assist in creating beautiful and highly functional products that bring ultimate usage for small businesses, individuals, or enterprise clients.
