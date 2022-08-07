Inslee statement on Inflation Reduction Act's historic climate investments

Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes historic progress in the fight against climate change and paves the way for the job-creating clean energy economy of the future:

“Washingtonians will take deep satisfaction knowing our decades-long vision of a clean energy economy creating good, family wage jobs all across America is coming closer to reality.

“These long-sought measures, part of the single largest investment to address climate change in American history, should rightfully encourage both our state and the federal governments to take further necessary steps. We need more if we are to fully meet America's commitments under the Paris Climate Accords. I urge the administration to build on this breakthrough by taking all executive action available to them. We must not miss this moment.

“The Senate has taken the essential step, and Americans are rightfully optimistic. I thank Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for their unflagging, heroic efforts to pass reconciliation legislation through the Senate that meets the scale of our climate crisis, lowers health care costs for Washingtonians, and fights inflation. They delivered.

“The House of Representatives should pass the Inflation Reduction Act this week so that President Biden may sign it into law – a day all Americans will remember.”