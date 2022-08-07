Global Hospital Beds Market to Grow USD 7.15 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in incidences of road accidents, surge in geriatric population, rise in medical tourism and ambulatory surgical clinics, and growing number of surgical operations drive the growth of the global hospital beds market. Based on technology, the powered beds segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hospital Beds Market was estimated at $3.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $3.39 Billion Market Size in 2031 $7.15 Trillion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 303 Segments Covered End User, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in incidences of road accidents and surge in the geriatric population, rise in medical tourism and ambulatory surgical clinics and growing number of surgical operations Opportunities Advancements in hospital beds, product launches, and product approvals

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of countries, during the period, created isolation centers with healthcare facilities which propelled the expansion of hospital beds market.

For critically ill patients, advanced hospital beds are found useful with features such as wheels, elevation, CPR function, and nurse call system. This factor had a sheer positive impact on the market.

Moreover, the pandemic increases preference for home-based treatment which heightened the demand for hospital beds for home care too.

The global market hospital beds market is analyzed across end user, technology, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to more than half of the global hospital beds market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is also analyzed in the study.

Based on technology, the powered beds segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global hospital beds market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The manual beds segment is also assessed in the study.

Based on application, the long-term care segment nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The acute care segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global hospital beds market report include Antano Group S.R.L., Baxter Corporation, Drive Medical, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Linet SPOL S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer GMBH & Co and Stryker Corporation, Amico Corporation, Graham Field, Medline Industries Inc, Med-Mizer Inc, Midmark Corporation, Novum Medical Technology, Paramount Bed Holdings, Burke Bariatric Inc, and Savaria Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

