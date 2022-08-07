OneFriends friendship app growing since launching quietly in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two years after launching, the OneFriends iPhone app has been steadily gaining a following. Despite being an Australian headquartered company, its users span the globe. The company says this reflects the universal appeal of the app which is designed to help users maintain friendships with a small number of true friends. The app now has users in over 60 countries across all continents, all using the English version of the app. The team at OneFriends since its founding in 2018 has included up to 14 people, a unique combination of contractors and long-term staff.

The main features of the app include allowing users to easily organize events and activities and to be reminded to catch up with friends according to an agreed timeframe of 1, 2 or 3 months. Friends can also message each other and keep an updated mini-profile. The interface is designed to be easy to navigate and contains a kind of simple beauty and class.











When speaking about the company, OneFriends’ CEO and Founder Albert Jing said “I would like the quality of the app to speak for itself and let our users who are good, intelligent people realize after using OneFriends for a while, the real benefit to their friendships.” He continued eloquently, “In terms of company growth, there is a time to be bold and there is a time to be prudent, during fairly uncertain economic times like these my focus is to run a company that’s highly efficient, automated and robust against downside risks. Then when appropriate opportunities arise, we can act upon them with speed and concentration. I’m more concerned with the long-term rather than immediate hype, and that’s in accord with the values of OneFriends itself as well, being long-term true friendships and long-term benefit to our users.”

The company’s marketing strategy has incorporated both digital online advertisements across multiple platforms, which have garnered over 15.6 million views since 2020, as well as targeted small scale in-person flyer distributions.

According to the Apple App Store pages, the OneFriends app collects far less personal data and information than other social apps and does not track users’ activities across other sites and platforms at all. The OneFriends app is free to download currently and the company says advertisements have been kept off the app so that user experience and privacy is prioritized.





OneFriends App International Pty Limited Info@onefriendsapp.com