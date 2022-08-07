Submit Release
Arrests Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced arrests have been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:29 pm, multiple suspects were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects entered a vehicle and intentionally hit another suspect with the vehicle. The struck suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the driving suspect. The two suspects were placed under arrest and transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, 52-year-old Kenneth Brown, of Northwest, DC, and 51-year-old Michael Makell, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

