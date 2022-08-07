Police/Community Partnership Strengthened at National Night Out at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Creating community/police partnerships begins with the youth at the National Night Out celebration at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. By getting to know the men in blue serving their neighborhood, these children gain a greater appreciation of the service police provide the community. National Night Out at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles gives youngsters a closer look at the men and women who serve their community. All aboard: Youth explore a fire truck at National Night Out at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. Kids gain a different perspective on what it means to serve the community.

Members of East Hollywood community gather at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for a family-friendly evening celebrating police/community partnership.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology hosted a celebration of National Night Out—an annual community-building and crime and drug prevention awareness campaign supported by some 16,000 communities nationally.

The Church made the evening special for local youth with carnival games, a bouncy house, a spray-paint artist, free popcorn and cotton candy, and a movie under the stars. But among the most popular activities for the kids was seeing what it’s like inside a police car and having the chance to climb aboard a fire truck.

The Church, which hosts National Night Out annually, presented commendations to Los Angeles Fire Station 35 and LAPD Northeast Area officers for their service to the community.

Drug abuse is a factor in so much of the crime in Los Angeles, and Strike Out Against Drugs, a local drug education and prevention nonprofit, brought its mobile drug prevention theater to the event. Strike Out Against Drugs uses the drug education and prevention material of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug prevention campaign supported by the Church of Scientology.

Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Scientology Churches and Scientologists are active in drug education and prevention throughout the year. They work in close coordination with the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, providing drug education materials, programs and training to anyone wishing to take effective action to tackle this urgent issue.

