Police/Community Partnership Strengthened at National Night Out at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology hosted a celebration of National Night Out—an annual community-building and crime and drug prevention awareness campaign supported by some 16,000 communities nationally.

The Church made the evening special for local youth with carnival games, a bouncy house, a spray-paint artist, free popcorn and cotton candy, and a movie under the stars. But among the most popular activities for the kids was seeing what it’s like inside a police car and having the chance to climb aboard a fire truck.

The Church, which hosts National Night Out annually, presented commendations to Los Angeles Fire Station 35 and LAPD Northeast Area officers for their service to the community.

Drug abuse is a factor in so much of the crime in Los Angeles, and Strike Out Against Drugs, a local drug education and prevention nonprofit, brought its mobile drug prevention theater to the event. Strike Out Against Drugs uses the drug education and prevention material of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug prevention campaign supported by the Church of Scientology.

Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Scientology Churches and Scientologists are active in drug education and prevention throughout the year. They work in close coordination with the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, providing drug education materials, programs and training to anyone wishing to take effective action to tackle this urgent issue.

For more information, contact the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at (323) 953-3206 or visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special program when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

