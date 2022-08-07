Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with New Zealand Defense Minister Peeni Henare

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with New Zealand Defense Minister Peeni Henare in Honiara, Solomon Islands, where they attended ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal.  They discussed the strong partnership between the United States and the New Zealand Defence Forces (NZDF). Deputy Secretary Sherman and Defense Minister Henare discussed the People’s Republic of China’s recent actions and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.  The Deputy Secretary highlighted ways to further increase bilateral cooperation and coordination, especially regarding humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Pacific region.  Efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as deepen engagement with Pacific Island countries, were also a focus of the discussions.

