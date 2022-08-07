There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,433 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Solomon Islands Opposition Leader Wale and Member of Parliament Kenilorea, Jr.
August 07, 2022, 13:19 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Solomon Islands Opposition Leader Matthew Wale and Member of Parliament Peter Kenilorea, Jr. in Honiara, Solomon Islands. They discussed opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the American people and the people of Solomon Islands.
