Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,433 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Select Cabinet Members

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Honiara, Solomon Islands. They discussed the U.S.-Solomon Islands bilateral relationship, including cooperation in areas such as provision of COVID-19 vaccines, reducing poverty, enhancing climate resilience, increasing tourism investment, and deepening efforts to mitigate unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) in Solomon Islands, a legacy of the Second World War. They also discussed developments affecting regional and global security. The Deputy Secretary also highlighted recent developments in the process to open the U.S. Embassy in Honiara.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Select Cabinet Members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.