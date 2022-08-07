Vietnamese leaders send messages of sympathy to Cuban leaders following serious fire

VIETNAM, August 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Following the fire at a fuel depot in Matanzas, Cuba that started on August 5th and caused severe damage, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc sent messages of sympathy to Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Chairman of National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ also offered his sympathy to his Cuban counterpart Esteban Lazo Hernandez. On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent a sympathy message to his counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. VNS