Tony Busseri, President and CEO, Route1, Talks About Growth of ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to chat today with Tony Busseri, President and CEO, Route1, about the growth of the ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) market following Route1's participation at The IPMI 2022 Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in July 2022.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us again today, Tony. We understand that Route1 was recently engaged at the 2022 Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo. What were the major highlights from your perspective?

Tony Busseri: The IPMI 2022 Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo was a great event filled with parking thought leaders, educational information and industry participants such Genetec (https://www.genetec.com/partners/partner-integration-hub/route1), T2 Systems (https://www.t2systems.com/), iParq (https://www.iparq.com/), Passport (https://www.passportinc.com/), and many more. We met and chatted with a lot of end users of Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology and it is exciting to see how far ALPR technology has come in terms of deployment and acceptance at the university and community parking level. We found there to be a lot of interest in two themes: (1) the integration of ALPR data with other public safety tools particularly other forms of video capture technologies such as surveillance video, and (2) campus leadership’s want to better integrate with their broader community’s local Sherriff or police department (https://www.theiacp.org/projects/automated-license-plate-recognition). Clearly it is all about the data, and more specifically delivering real-time actionable intelligence. We’ve gone from helping early adopters of ALPR, to helping clients optimize their operations through the interpretation of data and analytics.

