Côte d’Ivoire’s National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I warmly wish the Ivoirian people a happy 62nd National Day.

On this celebratory occasion, we reaffirm our enduring partnership and friendship with the people and government of Côte d’Ivoire. I look forward to further strengthening the close cooperation between our governments and peoples in advancing peace, prosperity, and resiliency in the face of regional and global challenges, including the climate crisis and countering violent extremism.

Throughout the past year, we have greatly appreciated your support in promoting our shared values of freedom, democracy, security, and economic prosperity for all. The United States appreciates that the government and people of Côte d’Ivoire will remain our steadfast allies against those who seek to repress fundamental freedoms and undermine the international rules-based order. I value your support on the global stage as a sign of our commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous world.

We congratulate Côte d’Ivoire on 62 years of independence and send best wishes for health and prosperity to all Ivoirians.