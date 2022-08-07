Submit Release
The Saint Kitts and Nevis Election

The United States congratulates the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on their August 5 election and the Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew on his victory as Prime Minister.

The United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis enjoy a strong relationship, grounded in a shared history and longstanding ties between our peoples as well as a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity.  Cooperation between the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis has strengthened public health, education, and security for both our countries.

We look forward to working with Prime Minister-elect Drew to further strengthen the U.S.-Saint Kitts and Nevis relationship and move our nations toward a brighter future.

 

