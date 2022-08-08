Net Zero Workforce Housing Project Begins Construction in Breckenridge
Alta Verde Workforce will bring 172 apartment homes to this resort town.BRECKENRIDGE, CO, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company, in partnership with the Town of Breckenridge, are pleased to break ground on Phase II of the Net Zero neighborhood, Alta Verde, in the McCain subdivision of Breckenridge.
Phase II of Alta Verde provides sustainable, affordable housing for the local community. The initial phase of the project is nearing completion and includes affordable and market-rate housing options.
The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (MT) at 50 Drift Rd. in Breckenridge. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.
“Alta Verde Workforce is the result of dedicated vision from the Town of Breckenridge to provide highly green and sustainable local housing. These homes will complement the neighboring development scheduled to open winter 2022/3, that will offer more affordable housing, along with a full spectrum of housing options for those who work in Breckenridge and Summit County.” Kimball Crangle, Colorado Market President for Gorman & Company said.
Alta Verde Workforce will provide 172 apartment homes located within four buildings serving those earning between 80%-120% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units. Future residents will have direct access to the Summit Stage bus routes and the Blue River Bikeway.
“Similar to other resort towns, Breckenridge has a dire need for affordable housing to serve our locals and workforce. We expect this project alone, will serve as a home to over 330 members of our community. We are excited to team up with Gorman to build what we believe to be, the largest affordable, Net Zero, all-electric housing development in Colorado,” Melanie Leas, Housing Construction Manager for the Town of Breckenridge said.
Along with accessibility ease, Alta Verde Workforce will implement an innovative design to drive down energy consumption through highly efficient insulation and building specifications. An on-site solar panel array will then offset the energy demand from the development.
About Gorman and Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. They specialize in affordable and workforce housing, and revitalization efforts through collaborative partnerships. Gorman & Company has offices in Colorado and is headquartered in Wisconsin. Founded in 1984, Gorman has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
