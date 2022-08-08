The 18th Annual Hamptons Happening Benefitted the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation
Iconic Summer Charity Event held in the Hamptons Raises $400,000 For Cancer ResearchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 300 guests attended the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 18th Annual Hamptons Happening, one of the Hamptons’ most-anticipated summer social events. Hosted on the beautiful Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth and Maria Fishel, the beloved event raised $400,000 for groundbreaking cancer research.
“Over the past 18 years, the Hamptons Happening has raised nearly $6 million for cancer research and with this year’s event we have surpassed that amazing milestone,” said William T. Sullivan, SWCRF executive director. “Since its founding, SWCRF has invested more $100 million towards collaborative cancer research, contributing to a number of scientific breakthroughs in the fight to eradicate cancer.”
This year’s event honored Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, for the Distinguished Business Leader Award; Mark Melchiorre, Executive Managing Director, CIO & Head of Brean Investment Group with the Distinguished Finance Leader Award; Chef Julian Medina, Chef-Owner of Toloache, Coppelia, Tacuba, La Chula, El Fish Shack and Kuxe with the Hospitality and Service Award; and Max Mara with the Fashion Cares Award.
“Cancer has affected all of us in one way or another. We know the struggles of the disease and pervasiveness firsthand. The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has one mission: eradicate cancer. I am honored to be able to participate and contribute to this unparalleled organization and such a worthy cause,” said Bess Freedman CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, recipient of the SWCRF 2022 Distinguished Business Leader Award.
“Cancer has touched our family many times. My mother, aunts, uncles, and sister-in-law have all suffered various cancer diagnoses. As a result, our family is very involved in volunteering our time and resources to support cancer research. The Waxman Foundation is a prominent, local leader in this field, and I am honored to take part in their efforts," said Mark Melchiorre, Executive Managing Director, CIO & Head of Brean Investment Group and recipient of the SWCRF 2022 Finance Leader Award.
“I’ve had friends and family with cancer but because of incredible advancements in treatment there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m proud to be a part of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s fight to find a cure and end this disease once and for all,” said Chef Julian Medina, recipient of the SWCRF 2022 Hospitality and Service Award.
“Max Mara is honored to be partnering with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, an organization whose mission is to eliminate cancer through innovative and collaborative research. At Max Mara, we honor those who have been impacted by cancer and we are proud to help in the fight to free the world from this devastating disease,” Cristian Notari, CEO of Max Mara USA. Max Mara was the recipient of the SWCRF 2022 Fashion Cares Award.
Attendees enjoyed a night of delicious tastings from dozens of chefs, restaurants, and beverage companies such
Chef Honoree Julian Medina's Toloache, Coppelia, La Chula, and Tacuba; Arlotta Food Studio; Barney Greengrass; Centro Trattoria and Bar; Chef Peter Ambrose; Chef David Burke; Chef Harold Moore; Mercato Cucina; Phillipe Chow; T Bar; Tommy Bahama; Union Sushi & Steak; A La Mode Ice Cream Truck; Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Co.; Lilly’s Baking Company; Magnolia Bakery; and drinks from Herradura, Woodford Reserve, LoverBoy Hard Tea, Blood Monkey Gin, Palm Bay, Simple Vodka, Hampton Water, and Bridgehampton Breeze Wine to name just a few.
The event also featured a thrilling live auction facilitated by Heritage Auctions, entertainment by Josh Beckerman, aka The Foodie Magician, DJ Jetset and GR1FN.
Event sponsors include Gold Sponsor: Theodore A. Rapp Foundation; Bronze Sponsors: Erika and Mark Melchiorre; VIP Sponsors: Bess Freedman, The Fishel Family, Max Mara, Brown Harris Stevens and Dentons; Supporting Sponsors: Brown Pollock Charitable fund, Eurostruct Inc., Fabric to Finish, Olshan, and Hampton Racquet; Media Sponsors: Lawlor Media Group, Hamptons Magazine, James Lane Post, and Mann About Town.
Hamptons Happening event chair was Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens with co-chairs, Jamie Koff, Fabric to Finish and Erica Fineberg. The event committee included Alexandra Adame, Chris Arlotta, Antonella Bertello, Timothy Burch, Natalie Cohen Gould, Jennifer Counihan, Maria Fishel, Jacqueline Frank, Michael Frank, Michelle Greenberg, Bryan Griffin, Dina Koutroumanis, Norah Lawlor, Jessica Mackin, Kristyn, Mazza, Pamela Morgan, April Murena, Lib Obeid, Christine Prydatko, Randi Schatz, Joshua Sechter, Michael Snell, and Tiffiany West.
The full gallery of event photographs is available to view online on Patrick McMullan,
https://www.patrickmcmullan.com/events/62caf27ffdffca7669000001/
For Hi-Res versions of selected images, visit: https://bit.ly/3yU5YsX
About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information about the SWCRF research, visit www.waxmancancer.org.
Facebook: WaxmanCancer https://www.facebook.com/WaxmanCancer
Instagram: @waxmancancer https://www.instagram.com/waxmancancer/
Twitter: @waxmancancer https://twitter.com/WaxmanCancer
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter