Greenwich Polo Club Spectacular 2022 Season Hosts Prestigious East Coast Gold Cup Final
GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, hosted the East Coast Gold Cup Final 2022 between Teams La Fe (players: Louis Devaleix, Robbi Bibao, Agustin Palomeque and Lucas Diaz Alberdi) and Level Select CBD (Andrew Gundlachh, Enrique Zavaleta, Joaquin Panelo and Ezequiel Martinez Ferrario). The tournament saw four teams compete in the East Coast Gold Cup leading to its thrilling finale where Level Select CBD triumphed with a final score of 5-6.
Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo club is considered as one of the top high-goal venues in the world. Greenwich Polo Club runs 10 matches almost every Sunday through September. Sunday High Goal Public Matches - Gates open at 1:00 pm, the match begins at 3:00 pm and ends around 5:00 pm.
Nestled in the beautiful backcountry of Connecticut, the Greenwich Polo Club has hosted many of the top tournaments in Polo, including the esteemed East Coast Open. It is also home to the acclaimed White Birch polo team, one of the most successful teams in history, having won the most high-goal polo tournaments of any team over the course of the past 25 years, including the US Open Polo Championship in 2005. Legendary teams and players including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, Nacho Figueras and many others, converge on the club every year to compete for some of Polo’s most prestigious titles.
Each Sunday match is attended by thousands of spectators flocking from New York City, Fairfield and Westchester counties, to witness the highest caliber of polo while enjoying an afternoon with friends and family. Greenwich Polo Club has also hosted many dignitaries and celebrities and in 2013 Prince Harry chose Greenwich Polo Club to host the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.
The Season has already had many memorable contests and moments and in the past month and many more are to come with upcoming contests including;
Sunday August 28th, 2022 – East Coast Open
Sunday September 4th, 2022 - East Coast Open
Sunday September 11th, 2022 - East Coast Open Final
Saturday, October 8th, 2022 – CS14*/2* Greenwich Show Jumping
For more information, schedule and tickets, visit: www.greenwichpoloclub.com
For hi-res images, visit: https://bit.ly/3Qk6xTA
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here