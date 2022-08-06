Mathilde Guerrero Invited to Produce a Show at the Festival d'Avignon

Mathilde Guerrero in New York City

Guerrero, who has danced with powerhouse performers such as Cardi B, will return to her city of birth for the world-famous festival in 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathilde Guerrero – the French-born professional dancer who has performed for prestigious artists and organizations, internationally – is proud to announce that she has accepted an invitation to produce a show at the Festival d'Avignon (Avignon Festival) in 2023.

Avignon’s “Off” Festival is a world-leading showcase of contemporary performing arts, supported by enthusiastic and ever-changing audiences. For Mathilde the invitation is an honor, not only as it offers the opportunity to share her talent at such a prestigious event, but also as she will be dancing in her hometown for the first time since moving to the US.

The opportunity comes at a time when Guerrero’s career is meteoric and her international presence is growing fast. Soon after moving to New York City, Guerrero was dancing for a Vogue Magazine alongside Cardi B. Since then, she has worked all over the world and with world-class choreographers including Ebony Williams, Avihai Haham, Caroline Torti.

“Mathilde is a force to be reckoned with, and an avant-garde artist,” commented Gabriel Alvarez, General Manager of Emphasis Entertainments, a leading dance agency in New York. “Despite her young age, she has proved that she deserves to be considered a leader of the dance industry. Her work ethic, dedication, creativity and artistry are one of a kind.”

