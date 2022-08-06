Submit Release
Chairman Carper Statement on Parliamentarian Guidance on EPW Title

DELAWARE, August 6 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on the Senate parliamentarian ruling on the EPW title of the Inflation Reduction Act:

"The Environment and Public Works Committee's groundbreaking climate and equity provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act comply with the Senate rules, and are able to proceed to the floor. I am especially pleased that our methane emissions reduction program, environmental justice block grants, and climate bank provisions were approved. They will ensure a safer climate, create good-paying jobs, and lift up communities across the country."

###

