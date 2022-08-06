Govvi.com Voted “Best Green Fuel Technologies” with “Car Fuel-Tabs” by 3rd Party “Tire-Meets-Road” Analysis, Provo Utah
One Eco-Pack of GOVVI’s Fuel Efficiency Tablets eliminates CO2. Nobel Prize Winning Technology. Peered Reviewed & 5-Star Rated. ‘Best-of-State’
GOVVI’s revolutionary, super concentrated, fuel-catalyst helps break down large hard-to-burn fuel particles, capturing more energy from the fuel, resulting in maximum fuel economy & reduced emissions”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why Trust GOVVI Fuel Tablets? Organometallic technology is based on six Nobel Prizes in chemistry. In July of 2015, this technology was approved in Mexico by the IMP (Mexican Petroleum Institute). The Department of Defense and the Aerospace Industry in the United States have used similar organometallic technology to what is incorporated by the manufacturer of the GOVVI tablet. More than 400 million miles of tests have been conducted in the United States with positive results. The GOVVI tablet catalyst technology has been in operation since the summer of 2010, in the United States. There is no record of damage to engines or the environment due to the use of this technology in combustion engines. Further, the use of this technology in combustion engines has not led to any lawsuits on record in the United States.
The laboratory that manufactures this technology on behalf of GOVVI is registered with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in the United States. Get More Miles Per Gallon: Govvi members have reported as much as 5%, 10%, 15% and in some cases 20% more miles per gallon: ( Efficient Engine ) ( Boost Power and Performance ). One tablet treats 15-20 gallons and is safe for all vehicles including diesel engines: ( Better for the Planet ) ( Reduce Emissions and Exhaust ). GOVVI formula uses technology developed by Nobel Prize winning chemists and is EPA registered. https://www.alignable.com/carney-md/govvi-usa/govvi-fuel-tablets
Dr. Jose A. Araujo: B.S. PETROLEUM CHEMICAL ENGINEERING MASTER PETROLEUM ENGINEERING, UNAM MEXICO, MASTER PETROLEUM ENGINEERING, OXFORD UNIVERSITY ENGLAND, GOVVI SCIENCE SUPPORT: “The tablet is dissolved once placed inside the fuel tank. One part of the gasoline is composed of octane and the other part is composed of Nonane or N-octane. Later (as part of the chemical reaction) the process goes on to branch. Once branched, it causes octane and cetane to increase up to five points. This chemical reaction generates more power, greater efficiency, and less environmental pollution. By increasing the octane, you will obtain 15% to 20% fuel savings, and your engine will work more efficiently avoiding rattling or engine knocking.”
The 1973 Nobel Prize & GOVVI FROM THE UNSTABLE TO THE STABLE Geoffrey Wilkinson & Ernst Otto Fischer: Wilkinson & Fisher (independently of each other) managed to formulate a stable compound consisting of a metal element in the middle of two five-sided carbon rings. The GOVVI formulation acts on exposed carbonyl compounded branches that are acidic and attracted to the GOVVI tablet’s oxide to initiate a dehydration process. The dehydration process produces a molecule of water (H20), which decomposes at high temperatures releasing a molecule of carbon dioxide (CO 2). This process eliminates the links of the aromatic chains and has a reversible effect on the carbon deposits. In simple terms, the GOVVI technology reverses damage caused by carbonization and reduces further damage to the vehicle and the environment. It also adds energy to the thermodynamic process already taking place inside an engine to deliver more output energy from the engine. This extra energy can be used to either increase engine output power (if the amount of fuel input is kept constant) or reduce the engine’s fuel intake (if the amount of output power is kept constant).
• REDUCES TOXIC GAS EMISSIONS
• DE-CARBONIZES CARBON RESIDUE LEAVING A CATALYTIC VARNISH ON THE ENGINE
• ADDS ENERGY TO THE NET RESULT OF MORE FUEL EFFICIENCY
Molecular Behavior of Petroleum and Oil Derivatives (Gasoline and Diesel) Inside the Combustion Chamber: Oil and its derivatives, gasoline and diesel, tend to behave in an UNSTABLE manner inside the combustion chamber https://govvi.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/GOVVI_Science.pdf. This molecular instability causes the formation of solid residues called oxides due to the acid process in the combustion chamber. This acid process results in CARBONIZATION, and because the oxides are resistant to high temperatures, the carbonized ore adheres to the metals used in the various components of an engine causing build up and eventually damage. Important Note: This oxidative process will occur in any type of engine (new or old) operated by some type of fossil fuel. This oxidative process will cause the engine of your vehicle to consume more fuel, pollute the environment, increase preventative and corrective maintenance costs, and lose power. One package contains five tablets. One tablet treats 15 to 20 gallons of fuel. GOVVI Boost Fuel Tablets …
• Reduce Harmful Emissions
• Boost Power & Performance
• Clean Carbon Deposits
• Improve Fuel Stability
• Improve Fuel Burn
• Improve Mileage
GOVVI FACTOIDS:
a. Some people experience 10%-20% improvement in gas mileage while others say they don't experience a clear benefit. What are the reasons for this discrepancy? There are several factors that have a bearing on a vehicle's fuel efficiency, such as numbers of stops and starts, time at stoplights, acceleration when changing lanes, wind, etc., so achieving a scientific apples-to-apples comparison is a little difficult. Some factors that play into fuel performance are the type of engine, as well as the quality of the fuel in the tank. The better the quality of the fuel, the less improvement in mileage you will see. The lower quality of the fuel used, the greater the improvement you will see. Some of our customers report increased power so they are able to drive up inclines faster than they could normally, but this does not translate to better fuel efficiency, rather it allows them to cover more uphill ground faster. Mechanical problems with your engine could also play a role in this. The most important thing is that most people will experience more savings than what they pay for the product, and then they will enjoy all the other benefits discussed here.
b. Have any tests been conducted in a controlled environment to determine the benefit of the GOVVI tablets? Since we market to many industrial customers, we have conducted hundreds of thousands of dollars of testing with primarily diesel engines, and these are carried out under stringent conditions by 3rd party labs. We have seen consistent savings of 3%-15%.
c. How do you recommend putting the GOVVI tablets in the tank if you have a double cap-less tank? One way is to insert the GOVVI tablet behind the flap, and then as soon as you insert the fuel nozzle, it will push the GOVVI tablet into the tank. You can carefully place the GOVVI tablet on the end of the fuel nozzle before inserting the nozzle into your tank.
d. How much of the GOVVI tablet should I use, and is it possible to use too much? You want to use one tablet per approximately 15 gallons, so it could be 13 or 17 gallons. We recommend that you do a double dose on your first tank full to get a cleaning of the engine, and thereafter one tablet per approximately 15 gallons. If you have a 25-gallon tank, you can use two tabs, in other words you cannot over-treat your tank and there is no harm in using a little more. However, there is no added benefit in using more tablets just to try and get more mileage.
e. Can the GOVVI tablets help with smog checks? We have heard several testimonials from customers who had older vehicles that had failed a smog check, but after running one tank on the GOVVI tablets, went back and passed. In some cases, the results came back showing zero emissions. This outcome means that the engine went from a failure to a zero in emissions. There is no guarantee that everyone can get through a smog check this way.
FREQUENTLY ASKED GOVVI QUESTIONS ( FAQ’s ):
1. Are the GOVVI tablets registered with the EPA? Yes, this is required in order to sell a fuel-additive in the United States. This product has been registered since 2009. It took a lot of time and money to get through the registration process, because unlike other fuel additives that can be registered by submitting a list of ingredients, the EPA had never seen a catalyst-type product before, so it had to undergo a lot of scrutiny to get registered.
2. What makes the GOVVI tablets unique, as compared to fuel additives you see at the automotive stores such as AutoZone, Pep Boys, Walmart, etc.? These products are a completely different technology than the GOVVI tablet. The obvious first difference is the size and weight. Other products are typically in liquid form, and they come in 8-12 oz. bottles. Our product is a 1-gram solid catalyst that works completely differently. The other additives are known as fuel “conditioners” that, in order to get through EPA-registration, have to contain one or more of five ingredients that are already found in fuel. So they are simply adding more of what is already found in fuel, such as sulfur, etc. The GOVVI tablet is a catalyst that can do a tremendous amount to the chemistry with a very small amount of product. It is a very active product that changes the process of the burn in the combustion chamber. Ordinary fuel additives do not do that.
3. How do the GOVVI tablets actually work? What a catalyst does is it lowers the ignition temperature of the air/fuel mixture. This means the fuel starts burning earlier and it sustains for a longer period. If you can start burning earlier and burn for a longer period of time in the combustion chamber, you are going to get more energy out of the fuel, and more of the fuel will be burned efficiently, as opposed to inefficiently, which is essentially your car’s emissions. The goal is to get as close to a burn rate of 100% as possible, and with the GOVVI tablet, the consumer is able to get their vehicle’s fuel burn rate very close to 100%. This results in more energy, better mileage, and less emissions (pollution) coming out of the tailpipe. So the product gives your vehicle a more complete burn.
4. Are there any other benefits of using the GOVVI tablets? In addition to saving money from the increased mileage, we have seen emissions reduced by as high as 85%. Because there is virtually no carbonization and a complete combustion, the vehicle engine and the oil and filters will be cleaner for longer than without the product. This can result in less maintenance of your engine. However, the primary benefit is the increased power and improved fuel economy.
5. Are the GOVVI tablets compatible with both gasoline and diesel engines? Yes, they are compatible with both gasoline and diesel engines, as well as all grades of fuel. They are even compatible with racing fuel (octane 110 or more). In the case of diesel engines, the engine and its components will experience a reduction in the amount of soot in the engine and that which is coming out of the tailpipe. You will also see a reduction in DEF fluid (urea) as a result of it cleaning up the emissions and lowering the temperature of the engine, and therefore the exhaust.
6. Can using the GOVVI tablets void my vehicle’s warranty? This question comes up often, especially on the industrial side of our business where it is being used on multi-million-dollar pieces of equipment. It cannot void a vehicle’s warranty. There is legislation in the U.S. called the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act that specifically prevents a manufacturer of a vehicle from voiding a warranty just because somebody used an additive. In other countries, this falls under the Consumer Protection Act. Many of the famous brands of additives would not be around if there was not such legislation in place. All we are doing with this product is improving the fuel quality and allowing the engine to run more optimally. We have been marketing our products for 15 years and we have product liability insurance because of the nature of the customers we serve. We have not had a single liability claim in 15 years of business.
7. How can I be sure that the GOVVI tablets will dissolve in the fuel? After you have filled up your tank and you begin driving, the natural agitation of the fuel in the tank results in the tab dissolving in a few minutes, regardless of the type of fuel or the temperature.
8. How do you use the GOVVI tablets with hybrid vehicles? The GOVVI tablet would be used just like you would with a gasoline engine vehicle, the difference being that the benefit is realized when the gasoline engine is running, which is as much as 85% of the time you are driving. You will see a slightly lesser mileage benefit than you would with a gasoline engine; however, you will still enjoy the benefits of lowered emissions and lower maintenance costs.
WHAT IS CETANE? Simply put, cetane is a chemical compound found naturally in diesel that ignites easily under pressure. Because of its high flammability, it serves as the industry standard for evaluating fuel combustion quality. Specifically, this measure is referred to as the cetane number. The higher the cetane number, the more easily the fuel can be ignited. This, of course, translates into a smoother running, better performing engine with more power and fewer harmful emissions. The higher the level of cetane, the better the functionality of the machine. Cetane value also relates to how well the diesel engine starts in cold temperatures. ‘GOVVI works perfectly.’
WHAT IS OCTANE? Octane is an organic molecule. It is an alkane of eight carbon atoms (C8H18). It contains several isomers of which the most important is trimethylpentane called isooctane. This is referenced as 100 on the octane scale. Octane or octane number is a measure of the quality and anti-knock capacity of a gasoline engine. A low octane level is equal to a premature detonation inside the chamber, which results in the piston being hit abruptly causing breakdowns such as rattles or chopping of connection rods. ‘GOVVI is the solution.’
Points of Interest: 1) This technology works under a primary reaction without side effects, meaning it avoids oxidative reactions in the primary reaction system. 2) An important environmental benefit is that carbon monoxide is considerably reduced, which helps reduce carbonization on the engine components. As a result the combustion chamber and attached elements, such as spark plugs, exhaust, valves, etc., are not carbonized. 3) In a similar chemical reaction, suspended particles such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur, nitrous oxides, and thus all the polluting gases, are greatly reduced as a byproduct of the combustion of fossil fuels when this GOVVI technology is used.
