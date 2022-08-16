Employment Screening Advice Center Blog Offers Expert Advice to Employers, Job Seekers and Background Checking Firms
The Employment Screening Advice Center helps to reduce the negativity associated with background checks and to drive continuous improvement in the industry.
PreemploymentDirectory.com's Employment Screening Advice Center was launched to provide expert advice and thought leadership insight on issues related to employment background checking to help employers hire the right talent, job seekers to better understand the background checking process to improve their chances of getting hired and to provide valuable information for background checking firms.
— W. Barry Nixon
The blog contains three sections:
Advice for Employers,
Advice for Background Check Firms and
Advice for Job Seekers.
These three focus areas encompass the main components of the background checking industry’s supply chain, and each will benefit from the expert information and answers contained in the Employment Screening Advice Center.
W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com, a widely recognized expert on background screening, will be contributing posts. Mr. Nixon is the co-author of Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective, founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com, and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security award by Security Magazine.
According to Nixon, “Background checks have grown to the point where more than 95% of United States employers use them as part of the hiring process. Along with this high usage, background checks have also become a very litigious area with violations of federal FCRA and state consumer reporting laws continuing to increase.
• The ‘Advice Center for Employers provides expert content and information to help employers stem the tide of increasing lawsuits.
• The ‘Advice Center for Background Check Firms’ provides insightful information to help CRAs to continuously improve their business, and
• The ‘Advice Center for Job Seekers’ educates people about the background checking process because we firmly believe that “An informed job hunter is the best job seeker because they are more confident in dealing with employers conducting background checks and have less fear about the process. It is also likely that a lot of the tension that oftentimes exists between job seekers and background screening firms that labels the background checking firms the ‘bad guys’ that are preventing people from getting jobs will be reduced as job seekers gain more understanding about the background check process and become more comfortable with it.”
The following is a list of some of the recent Guest Post to the Employment Screening Advice Center:
• InCheck - The Importance of Compliance in Background Screening
• Trudiligence - Why PBSA Accreditation Matters
• Cornbread Hustle - Job Search: Finding Work When You Have a Criminal Past
Members of the press and other media outlets are invited to post information about the Employment Screening Advice Center to your Careers, Jobs and Job Hunting sections or mention it in a story targeting job seekers to help job seekers to learn more about the background screening process they will be involved in while hunting for a job.
Visit the ‘Employment Screening Advice Center at https://bit.ly/3BqrrKf
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the Internet and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, U.S.& International Resource Centers, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. The web site also includes a Background Screening Publications Center which houses many of our publications: The Background Buzz, The Global Background Screener, In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms, Women Leaders Thriving in the Background Screening Industry to name a few.
William Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374
