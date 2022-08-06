Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,630 in the last 365 days.

Jamaica’s Independence Day

On behalf of the Government and People of the United States, I extend a heartfelt congratulations to the Jamaican people on a successful six decades of independence. Since 1962, our two countries have stood side-by-side, strengthening regional security, fostering people-to-people ties, and facilitating free trade.

The intertwined history of our peoples and the importance Jamaican-Americans hold in our national story only bring our countries closer.  The Jamaican diaspora in the United States has made enormous contributions to America’s success and wellbeing, rising to the highest levels of business, science, sport, film, music, and government.

We congratulate you on this important milestone, and we look forward to expanding our unbreakable partnership in the decades to come.

You just read:

Jamaica’s Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.