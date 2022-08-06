Jamaica’s Independence Day

On behalf of the Government and People of the United States, I extend a heartfelt congratulations to the Jamaican people on a successful six decades of independence. Since 1962, our two countries have stood side-by-side, strengthening regional security, fostering people-to-people ties, and facilitating free trade.

The intertwined history of our peoples and the importance Jamaican-Americans hold in our national story only bring our countries closer. The Jamaican diaspora in the United States has made enormous contributions to America’s success and wellbeing, rising to the highest levels of business, science, sport, film, music, and government.

We congratulate you on this important milestone, and we look forward to expanding our unbreakable partnership in the decades to come.