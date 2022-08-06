Samsung to manufacture semiconductor products in Việt Nam in 2023: CEO Roh

VIETNAM, August 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked Samsung Electronics of the Republic of Korea to expand its operations in Việt Nam during a reception for the group’s CEO Roh Tae-Moon in Hà Nội on Friday.

He suggested that Samsung continue to play a leading role in supporting personnel training and capacity building for Vietnamese enterprises so that more of them can join Samsung’s supply chain and development ecosystem.

The Government leader highlighted the outstanding development of the strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK in all fields. He noted that the RoK is now the third largest trade partner of Việt Nam, with bilateral trade value reaching US$78 billion in 2021, accounting for 11.6 per cent of Vietnam’s total foreign trade.

The RoK is the largest foreign investor in Việt Nam with 9,383 valid investment projects worth nearly $80 billion, he said, describing Samsung’s investment in Việt Nam as a bright example.

“The Vietnamese government is committed to creating the best possible conditions for foreign investors in general and Samsung in particular,” Chinh said, pledging to seriously consider and actively handle Samsung’s proposals, including training human resources to meet the requirements of enterprises and investors.

He also called on Samsung to continue giving feedback on Việt Nam’s policies, institutions and mechanisms and act as a bridge to bring more investors from the RoK and over the world to Việt Nam, thus diversifying supply chains.

The Samsung executive appreciated Việt Nam’s efforts and measures to put the pandemic under control and restore socio-economic development.

He thanked the Government and agencies of Việt Nam for their support, which he said helped Samsung overcome pandemic-caused difficulties and created a favourable environment for the group’s operations amidst a changing world.

He informed PM Chính that Samsung Việt Nam earned $34.3 billion from exports in the first six months of 2022, up 18 per cent from the same period last year, adding that the company aims for $69 billion in export turnover this year and plans to invest an additional $3.3 billion in Việt Nam.

According to Roh, Samsung Electronics is preparing for the trial production of the Flip-chip Ball Grid Array in Việt Nam and commercial production is slated to begin in July next year at its factory in Thái Nguyên Province, northern Việt Nam.

The group also plans to launch an R&D centre in Hà Nội in late 2022 or early 2023, serving Việt Nam and the entire Southeast Asian region.

The Samsung CEO added that the group would help improve the competitive capacity of 50 Vietnamese suppliers and promote cooperation with Vietnamese universities and research establishments. — VNS