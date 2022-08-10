Accurate Walmart.com Tactical Arbitrage Software launched by WallySmarter.com

Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Number of Sellers on Walmart Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart.com

Walmart Retail Arbitrage Software, With Sales Estimates - Is Now Available to Walmart Sellers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Civin, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has identified Ecommerce sellers are finding tactical arbitrage opportunities between Amazon.com and Walmart.com. Today’s entrepreneurs are learning to look at Walmart.com versus finding products to resell on Amazon . They know what is retail arbitrage , and how to make use of large data data solutions to find products to sell.“We have the Walmart sales estimates for every product on Walmart.com, as well as well as the sales estimates for every product on Amazon.com. This gives the astute ecommerce entrepreneur an edge.” – Mr Civin.Walmart only began allowing 3rd party sellers to sell on the Walmart Marketplace in 2019. Non-USA sellers are also able to participate. 3rd Party sellers on Walmart are increasing exponentially. What isn’t so well known, is that Walmart.com has almost 50% of the online traffic that Amazon.com has, whilst having only 3% of the number of sellers. That translates into a many more buyers for every seller on Walmart vs Amazon. To be exact, there are 1918 buyers for every seller on Walmart, whilst only 48 buyers for every seller on Amazon.Mr Civin explains that existing Amazon sellers are feeling this pinch. Amazon sellers have until now been nervous to venture onto Walmart.com as there has not been any insight into the Walmart marketplace. The ability to find profitable products to resell on Amazon has become harder without a big data solution. Amazon flagships like Helium10.com and Junglescout.com are invaluable on Amazon.com but have not yet managed to obtain any depth of Walmart Sales. Mr Civin explains that this is exactly what Wallsmarter.com does. Mr Civin also explained that Wallysmarter offers a Walmart API for large customers to access this near real-time, accurate Walmart.com sales data.With the increase in potential for 3rd party sellers to sell using Walmart Fulfillment Services, it is more important than ever to have access to Walmart sales estimates and Walmart Keyword research. This enables the next generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs to dominate the Walmart marketplace. Mr Civin says that to find a hot selling product on Walmart - one that is easy to compete with - requires a database that has all Walmart.com products, and their Walmart sales estimates. It is only with a complete set of Walmart seller tools that a seller is able to find profitable products to sell.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart - Amazon Arbitrage Tool, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Lewis CivinEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/

