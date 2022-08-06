The Lone Wolf Metals &Trading Company Leads the Pack Announcing Key Partnerships with Chinese Mining Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Wolf Metals & Trading Company announces its latest partnerships with Chinese-based manufacturers in high-tech industrial zones. After many years of cultivating close ties and collaborating with local miners and metals producers, the Wyoming-based company is pleased to announce it is expanding its capabilities to manage the global demand for high purity metals and rare earth elements (REEs).
Lone Wolf created an international foothold in the purity metals and rare earth elements industries through these alliances. Lone Wolf is leading the pack with base offices in the U.S., U.K., and now an arm in China. Since high-purity metals and rare earth elements are critical to key industries and technology, including everything from clean energy to optoelectronic technologies, Lone Wolf is primed to supply its customer base through a seamless delivery system. The company currently provides high-purity aluminum ingot for semiconductor chip production, copper, gold, nickel, and zinc metal products for all types of industrial applications. Each metal has a wide range of uses in engineering and emerging technologies. As a result, every item is scrutinized and tested to the highest level because “product quality is key to our success,” says Lone Wolf executives.
Through Lone Wolf’s new partnerships in Mainland China, it is strategically positioned to handle the increase in demand for purity metals and rare earth elements that are components for electric car batteries, lasers, computer displays, fiber optics, and portable x-ray machines. In addition, Lone Wolf is prepared to meet the need for purity metals and rare earth elements in clean energy and optoelectronic technologies. The vetted team of professionals at Lone Wolf has created a secure pipeline, assuring an uninterrupted flow of purity metals and rare earth elements.
Despite current geopolitical tensions, the global pandemic, and reported supply chain congestion plaguing certain industries, Lone Wolf has pivoted to create a reliable supply chain for its clientele. The Lone Wolf Metals team overcame multifaceted concerns to bring a high-quality product to buyers, traders and bulk wholesalers at competitive pricing.
For more information, call 1-800-851-1801.
About: At The Lone Wolf Metals & Trading Company, our managers have several years of personal experience working directly with domestic and international mining companies, distributors, producers, and manufacturers of physical commodities. We specialize in supplying refined commodities such as high-purity metals, base metal concentrates, precious metals, rare earth elements, isotopes and minerals.
