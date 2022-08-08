Beatbites Announce ‘Summerland’ Mini Festival To Celebrate Music And Community
New York-based music channel Beatbites announces August 26th Summerland mini music fest with headliner Phony Ppl and Sarah Kinsley.NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatbites music channel is hosting their Summerland mini music fest at music and art space, 99 Scott, on August 26, 2022.
Their past shows have been hugely popular amongst fans, with NME dubbing their standout stage at SXSW as 'an impressive showcase put on by music discovery platform Beatbites.'
With live music back in full effect, Beatbites are thrilled to host a killer lineup. Leading the pack is Phony Ppl, the critically acclaimed quintet earned their first Billboard Adult R&B Top 10 with their single Fkn Around, ft Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, and continuing to build on their repertoire. Fresh off shows with Eryka Badu and Rex Orange County, the band is set to put on a memorable performance right in their Brooklyn home ground!
Co-headliner Sarah Kinsley, a multifaceted songwriter/artist/producer, caught the public attention with her 2021 ‘tribute to youth’ EP The Fall, with the title track The King amassing a total of 31 million streams on Spotify and counting. Hot off the heels of her celebrated US tour, Sarah released her follow-up EP Cypress in June 2022, firmly cementing her spot in the music industry.
Supporting acts include the phenomenal Young Franco, known for his catchy brew of electronic, disco, and pop, pop-rock wunderkind Chase Plato, Brooklyn triple-threat indie darling Mia Gladstone & LA-based funk-soul trio, Your Grandparents. Rounding out the lineup are DJ sets from Norwegian Vietnamese electronic act Kim Dürbeck, Pyro Tiger, and Run Boy Run.
Beyond the music, Beatbites fosters community gatherings by uplifting local artists and creatives of all types. They have aligned with one of NYC’s greatest street market vendors and plan to have food, beverage, art, and craft pop-ups galore.
“Beatbites was created to be a hub for rising artists and connect them with music lovers and industry insiders from around the world. This will be the first of many Summerland live events, we plan in the near future to expand on this cultural experience with more lineups, bigger venue, and hopefully bring it on the road to different cities,” says founder Kimbo Kim.
The Summerland event aims to reach working millennials and gen-z listeners who love music, art, and fashion. Nestled between East Williamsburg and Bushwick, 99 Scott is a convenient five-minute walk from the Jefferson L train.
The event has aligned themselves with brands that are at their core, redefining the status quo in their respective field. Sponsored in part by social media platform Dot Slash Dash, Curb, WESAKE, Ten To One rum, and Lunar hard seltzer.
Tickets are now on sale at DICE. https://link.dice.fm/summerland2022
Event Details:
Name of event: Summerland
Date: August 26th, 2022
Venue: 99 Scott (Brooklyn)
Doors open: 5 pm
Artists on the lineup: Headliner Phony Ppl and Sarah Kinsley, supported by Young Franco, Mia Gladstone, Your Grandparents, Chase Plato with Pyrotiger, Kim Dürbeck, and Run Boy Run.
ABOUT BEATBITES
Beatbites is a music channel that is inspired by diversity and culture. We make original content and share stories that celebrate artistry and community with a specific focus on music.
Our mission is to champion global artists and broadcast them to the world.
Beatbites has hosted musicians from Seoul, New York, Berlin, Montreal, Mexico City, including rising stars like Junglepussy, Prateek Kuhad, Loco, Ximena Sariñana, Suboi, SE SO NEON, Lime Cordiale, Eric Nam, Cautious Clay, JAWNY, and Phum Viphurit.
Past Beatbites artists have been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, i-D, Kaltblut, and Billboard.
Powered by international production company 37th DEGREE, we are passionate creators based in NYC, with outposts in Seoul, CDMX, and Melbourne.
