Bloody Angola Episode 3 on Brent Miller drops the same day as Angola Three's Albert Woodfox death
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloody Angola: A Prison Podcast by Woody Overton and Jim Chapman strive to bring the hard uncensored truth of Louisiana State Penitentiary to its vast array of listeners and viewers.
Episode 3 titled Brent Miller and the Angola 3 Part 1 features the story of murdered Angola prison guard Brent Miller who at 23 was bludgeoned to death inside the wire at the nations largest maximum security prison.
Bloody Angola is hosted by Woody Overton and Jim Chapman who in this episode paint a picture of the young prison guard who's story has long been overshadowed by the story of the Angola 3 consisting of Albert Woodfox, Herman Wallace and Robert King.
This episode has risen fast up the apple podcast charts currently sitting at #6 nationwide and continues to rise. The timing of this drop is as staggering as the case itself having dropped the same day as Angola three's Albert Woodfox death at the age of 75.
You can listen to part one anywhere you listen to a podcast including the apple podcast version linked below.
Bloody Angola Episode 3 on Apple Podcast
Bloody Angola is privately produced in Denham Springs, Louisiana and hosted by two Award Winning Host, Woody Overton of Real Life Real Crime and Scorched Justice and Jim Chapman of Local Leaders the Podcast. The podcast which the host market as "142 years in the making" take listeners and viewers on a journey through the history of the Louisiana State penitentiary at Angola highlighting the notorious prison both inside and outside of the "wire".
Bloody Angola: A Prison Podcast by Woody Overton and Jim Chapman also features an interactive Youtube Channel where viewers can see the places and faces, while they are being discussed in real time and dubbed the "Youtube Experience."
Check out the Youtube Experience here!
Episodes of Bloody Angola drop every Thursday at 4:00am CST and a Patreon is also available in which Patrons (known as Chase Team Members) receive benefits such as early access to episodes, unedited episodes and bonus episodes.
