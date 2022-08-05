South China Sea, Myanmar, Taiwan Strait top East Asia Summit agenda

VIETNAM, August 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn led the Vietnamese delegation participating in the East Asia Summit (EAS) held on Friday morning in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of the ongoing 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Diplomats from partner countries – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia and the US – were also present to review and orient EAS cooperation and discuss regional and international developments.

The countries affirmed the special nature of the EAS, a forum established by ASEAN to lead countries in the region in the discussions regarding strategic issues, creating a premise for regional cooperation to overcome instability and complexity for regional peace, security, and prosperity.

The ministers said that to implement the resolution of the EAS held in November 2021, countries needed to accelerate recovery and sustainable development while improving their health capacity and resilience in the face of infectious diseases that could emerge in the future.

The main tasks are reopening borders, resuming trade, encouraging investment, and improving linkages.

In addition, the ministers agreed to promote cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, energy, climate change response, and green and sustainable growth.

Sharing concerns about emerging complicated developments in the South China Sea, Myanmar, the Korean Peninsula, Ukraine, and the Taiwan Strait, countries affirmed the strategic value of the EAS as creating a favourable environment for frank dialogue, candid consultation and sincere cooperation, for a region of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Minister Sơn reaffirmed ASEAN’s principled stances regarding current issues of concern, underlining the importance of dialogue, trust and responsibility.

The Vietnamese diplomat called on countries to contribute to building the South China Sea into a sea of ​​peace and stability, safety and security, openness, and freedom. All disputes should be resolved peacefully based on international law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

Việt Nam is committed to working with ASEAN countries and China to strictly implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and strive to soon bring into force a practical and working Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea that is in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS 1982.

Minister Sơn reiterated the stances of ASEAN and Việt Nam, supporting the One China Policy and calling on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid complicating the situation and resolve disagreements and disputes via peaceful measures in compliance with international law, the UN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Sơn said that ASEAN would continue its engagement with Myanmar, and the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair will make efforts to support the full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

On the sidelines of the EAS, during a meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart M.U.M. Ali Sabry, Minister Sơn said Việt Nam appreciated the traditional friendship and suggested the two sides maintain contact, strengthen consultation, implement cooperation mechanisms, and organise the 4th meeting of the Joint Committee on Economics, Science and Engineering.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s development achievements, agreed to bring the two sides’ trade to US$500 million and encouraged Vietnamese enterprises to conduct trade via the Sri Lankan seaport system.

The two sides agreed on other areas of cooperation such as tourism, agriculture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers also discussed mutual support at international forums, especially the UN. — VNS