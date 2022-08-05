Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,678 in the last 365 days.

PRIB: Senate Secretary Bantug's statement on the purported social media accounts of the Senate of the Philippines

PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release
August 5, 2022

SENATE SECRETARY BANTUG'S STATEMENT ON THE PURPORTED SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS OF THE SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES

The Senate of the Philippines has received reports that certain pages on Facebook and LinkedIn are using the name "Senate of the Philippines" and mimicking the Senate's seal to post inaccurate, misleading, and inflammatory content.

We take this opportunity to remind the public that the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages of the Senate of the Philippines are verified accounts and bear the "blue check marks" that indicate authenticity. The Senate of the Philippines does not have an official LinkedIn page.

We have already reported this matter to Facebook/Meta and LinkedIn and we trust that they would act promptly. The Senate will take appropriate measures against any unauthorized use of its name and seal. We ask for vigilance against fake social media accounts and false information.

For official and accurate information about the Senate of the Philippines, its members, as well as its activities, please refer to the Senate of the Philippines' official website, or its verified accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

#SenatePH

#PhilippineSenate

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0zmtL1PFkLjRfsd1sQPJxDp
UBksqHH2FS1Hk61tdYzMfe8QnPtGwQiqVCvWNhWETLl&id=100064660960700

 

You just read:

PRIB: Senate Secretary Bantug's statement on the purported social media accounts of the Senate of the Philippines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.