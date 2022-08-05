Submit Release
Việt Nam eyes stronger cooperation with international partners  

VIETNAM, August 5 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with his counterparts from the US, South Korea, Australia and Timo Leste, suggesting countries deepen cooperation in trade and regional security.

He met with the four countries’ foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum held on Friday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

During the meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the two sides highly appreciated the results of the contacts between the leaders of the two countries, creating the impetus for the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Partnership.

The two diplomats agreed to strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, tap the trade and investment potential of each side and promote cooperation in overcoming consequences of war.

The two officials agreed to exchange and coordinate at regional and international forums on issues of mutual concern, including strengthening cooperation with ASEAN and the Mekong sub-region, handling disputes in accordance with international law, maritime capacity building, and human rights issues.

Meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jil, minister Sơn agreed that the focus in the future would be to continue exchanging delegations at all levels, and to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation at international forums and in regional security issues such as the South China Sea, water security of the Mekong River, and climate change.

Minister Sơn also suggested the two sides restart bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Strategic Dialogue on Politics, Security and Defence.

At the meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Minister Sơn suggested the two countries strengthen cooperation in areas such as high-quality infrastructure, sustainable use and management of water resource, response to climate change, high-tech agriculture, and human development.

The Australian diplomat said her country would continue to cooperate with Việt Nam and ASEAN to promote sustainable development of the Mekong sub-region, with the Việt Nam - Australia - Laos tripartite cooperation project being the immediate concern.

Minister Sơn has accepted the invitation for an official visit and co-chairing the fourth Việt Nam - Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Australia.

During his meeting with Timor-Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, the two sides agreed to effectively implement the agreements, including the Việt Nam - Timor-Leste Framework Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation as well as trade agreement; promote the signing of agreements on tourism and people-to-people exchange; and expand cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, and development of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The two sides will soon hold the first meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation. Minister Sơn suggested Timor-Leste create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses, especially Viettel/Telemor to do business.

Minister Sơn said that Việt Nam supports and is willing to share experiences so that Timor-Leste can soon join ASEAN. — VNS

