South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 5, 2022

Dispose of Waste Pesticides at Fall Events throughout South Carolina

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is offering South Carolina residents the opportunity to safely dispose of outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides.

The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal, and will have final authority on acceptance of products.

Additional details include:

Quantities will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.

Acceptable products include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agriculture production or around the home.

Prohibited items include empty pesticide containers, rinsate, infectious, biological or radioactive materials, explosives, appliances, paint and compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve).

A hazardous material company will be on site to properly dispose of the materials collected.

Materials should be transported to the collection event in sturdy boxes with newspaper stuffed between the containers to prevent spills.

Leave items in the original containers.

Workers will be on hand to unload vehicles, and citizens will be asked to stay in the car.

Collection events may be cancelled due to inclement weather and will be posted on SCDA’s website (agriculture.sc.gov). Possible makeup dates will be announced at a later date.

For additional information, contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov.

August 23, 2022 – Williamsburg County

Nutrien Ag Solutions

1861 Eastland Avenue

Kingstree, SC 29556

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

August 24, 2022 – Dillon County

Southern States Coop/ Little Rock Agronomy Plant

1340 Harllees Bridge Road

Little Rock, SC 29567

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County

Middling Cotton Company

3401 Bridge Street

St. Matthews, SC 29135

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

September 21, 2022 – Charleston County

Carolina Eastern Outdoors

4744 SC-162

Hollywood, SC 29449

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

September 27, 2022 – Lexington

ECOFLO

1741 Calks Ferry Road

Lexington, SC 29073

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

September 28, 2022 – York County

Metrolina Greenhouses

2121 Quarry Road

York, SC 29745

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

###

