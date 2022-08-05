Dispose of Waste Pesticides at Fall Events throughout South Carolina
South Carolina Department of Agriculture
Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner
Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 5, 2022
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is offering South Carolina residents the opportunity to safely dispose of outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides.
The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal, and will have final authority on acceptance of products.
Additional details include:
- Quantities will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.
- Acceptable products include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agriculture production or around the home.
- Prohibited items include empty pesticide containers, rinsate, infectious, biological or radioactive materials, explosives, appliances, paint and compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve).
- A hazardous material company will be on site to properly dispose of the materials collected.
- Materials should be transported to the collection event in sturdy boxes with newspaper stuffed between the containers to prevent spills.
- Leave items in the original containers.
- Workers will be on hand to unload vehicles, and citizens will be asked to stay in the car.
- Collection events may be cancelled due to inclement weather and will be posted on SCDA’s website (agriculture.sc.gov). Possible makeup dates will be announced at a later date.
For additional information, contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov.
August 23, 2022 – Williamsburg County
Nutrien Ag Solutions
1861 Eastland Avenue
Kingstree, SC 29556
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
August 24, 2022 – Dillon County
Southern States Coop/ Little Rock Agronomy Plant
1340 Harllees Bridge Road
Little Rock, SC 29567
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County
Middling Cotton Company
3401 Bridge Street
St. Matthews, SC 29135
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
September 21, 2022 – Charleston County
Carolina Eastern Outdoors
4744 SC-162
Hollywood, SC 29449
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
September 27, 2022 – Lexington
ECOFLO
1741 Calks Ferry Road
Lexington, SC 29073
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
September 28, 2022 – York County
Metrolina Greenhouses
2121 Quarry Road
York, SC 29745
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
