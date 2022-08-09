Seasoned Realtor Opens New Property Management Division
Angie Cole has established herself as a leading real estate broker in Raleigh, NC and has recently founded a Property Management Company, Turnkey Property Mgmt.
Our approach is simple: clients come first. Rooted in the belief that every action should reflect kindness, honesty, integrity, and transparency. This is the cornerstone of Turnkey Property Mgmt.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie Cole knows a thing or two about real estate. Having started and built a growing and successful real estate business over the last 15 years, she knows the ins and outs of the industry. Known for her dedication to helping homebuyers buy and sell their homes, she’s become one of Raleigh, NC’s most well-known names in real estate. So after a decade and a half of providing efficient and effective services for her clients, it only stands to reason that she would branch out into the specialty field of Property Management.
Angie founded Turnkey Property Management only a few short months ago in May of 2022, but is rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with. As her slogan states, “Full Service. Convenience. Turnkey. Turnkey Property Management is a company designed around client satisfaction and the ease of feeling confident with the handoff. Managing rentals is no easy task, and earning the trust and respect of her clients in handling, arguably, their most valuable investment is a challenge that Angie takes on with pride. “We provide an extensive array of services and high-value solutions. Innovation, technology, and cutting-edge procedures are vital to our company's culture and service standards. We work with all types of property owners, from single-property family businesses to multi-family complexes with numerous units.”
The Triangle, a common nickname for a metropolitan area in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, has and will continue to be one of the top areas to invest. “As we are seeing larger corporations & companies migrating to the Triangle, we want to be the resource for all relocation needs”, Angie says. Her real estate brokerage, “A Cole Realty” leads the #1 Independent Boutique Residential Real Estate company in the Triangle. In 2022, A Cole Realty will service over 550 buyers & seller clients, an astonishing number. To add to her growing enterprise, Angie has additionally opened a home & auto insurance company, WeInsure NC.
Being active in both residential real estate & insurance, Angie is commonly asked for guidance on property management. “It only makes sense to put our success in other organizations to work in property management and lead the way with Turnkey. Her goal is to have the ancillary business in place to fully meet the needs of her clients. Angie is creating an organization that is a one-stop shop for the client, while providing service at the very highest level.
Whether you are an investor or a private equity firm, Turnkey Property Management is committed to ensuring that your investments are well-cared for, market-positioned, and revenue-generating. Angie says, “we do this by utilizing our deep market expertise and conducting the necessary research, execution, and portfolio maintenance.”
