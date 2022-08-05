The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Releases Guide on Five Evidence-Based Anger Management Strategies
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy has released a guide on five evidence-based anger management strategies. People may have excessive anger that can damage their relationships, affect their career success, and make them feel like they’re out of control daily. Getting past anger control issues can have a profound positive impact on someone’s life.
There is a multitude of reasons why someone may have chronic anger. The problem is that some people’s anger may become excessive or out of control. There are some signs to watch for if someone thinks they may have anger issues, including:
• Sometimes hurts others physically or verbally because of anger.
• Feel angry or irritated most of the time.
• The anger is out of control.
• Often find themselves regretting what you said or did when they were angry.
• Small, insignificant things make them excessively angry.
• Tends to get very angry when drinking alcohol.
• It’s hard to find solutions to problems without getting angry.
• Often engaged in outward displays of aggression, such as yelling at or threatening others.
These signs can help someone identify if they have anger issues. It can be difficult for people to learn healthy coping mechanisms to help them mitigate anger issues' negative effects. Some evidence-based anger management strategies that can be used include:
• Increasing the awareness of their anger and recognizing what triggers it.
• Asking therapists about Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) strategies.
• Knowing when to walk away from a situation that makes them angry.
• Using relaxation methods to release tension and soothe their anger.
• Working with their therapist on skills training for areas that need improvement.
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy helps people in New Jersey and surrounding areas to improve their psychological health by changing how they think and behave. If someone is interested in how behavior change can affect their anger management, they can visit the Lukin Center’s website.
Ami Patel Kang
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy
